Is this a dog or human being?

Photos of one year old dog belonging to one Chantal Desjardins, from Massachusetts have caused frenzy on social media as many users have been talking and asking what could have accounted for its human-like face.

The lady posted images of her pooch Yogi, on Facebook after grooming it and social media users could not help but to share it several times.

On Reddit, a social media platform for instance, the photos have been shared about 19,000 times.

One user said: “I feel really sad for the pup, because he’s probably really cute, but he’s also horrifying. I feel like a brown-eyed, bearded man is trapped in there.”

Another also said: “WTF he has the most human eyes I’ve seen on a dog.”

It became more and more interesting on social media as more and more people reacted to the photos.

One person also expressed doubt saying the images might have been photo-shopped.

The person said: “I laughed, then I got uncomfortable, now I’m rocking back and forth desperately trying to convince myself it’s just a face swap.”

Another also said: “The more I stare at the dog the more I’m seeing my own face….this is creeping me out… like looking into my soul weird.”