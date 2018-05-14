Home > Filla >

Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for coming to event 4 hours late


David Maraga failed to turn up for the event on the scheduled time and the news men who had arrived at the Kenyan Supreme Court building since 11am until 3.45pm were not given any communication as to why the C.J was late.

Journalists in Kenya angrily walked out on the Chief Justice of the country on Friday May 11, after he arrived at a function late.

David Maraga failed to turn up for the event on the scheduled time and the news men who had arrived at the Kenyan Supreme Court building since 11am until 3.45pm were not given any communication as to why the C.J was late.

Reports say Chief Justice Maraga was scheduled to preside over two separate functions at the end of which the East African regional countries’ Chief Justices who were in Kenya for a consultative forum on enhancing regional collaboration in the administration of justice were expected to issue a joint communiqué.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the journalists first registered their displeasure when an official of the judiciary entered the venue, saying: “You people kept us here all these hours without telling us whether the function is still on or not.”

Though the official calmed the news men by apologising for the inconvenience meted out to them, they got more infuriated when they overhead Judiciary Registrar, Anne Amadi say: “They are not alone waiting for the swearing in ceremony. I have also been around since morning.”

As if it was predetermined, the journalists picked their tools and walked out of the venue to their various media houses.

It was reported that when Chief Justice David Maraga and his colleague Chief Justices eventually arrived there was no media man to take coverage of the event, but they still went ahead with it anyway.

