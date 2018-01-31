Home > Filla >

Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex


Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex

The undercover investigation was done by Ein Byd reporter, Siôn Jenkins and the video recording was aired on S4C, ITV Wales' programme Ein Byd. 

A landlord has been caught on a secret camera offering a female potential tenant free house in exchange for once a week sex.

The unnamed man from Wales reportedly offered a one-bedroom annex for the payment of sex once a week. 

The discovery comes at a time free rent for sex has become a booming development in the UK with reports indicating that 250,000 women in the UK have been offered free rent in exchange for sexual favours in the past five years, while  190,000 female tenants say they have been propositioned by prospective landlords in the last year, a survey conducted by YouGov poll said.

According to reports the said landlord advertised the property at Cardiff on Craigslist for £650 per month, but issued a caveat that “a reduced deposit/rent” was available for “alternative payments”.  

Siôn Jenkins then disguised as a prospective tenant and met the landlord.

According to the Daily Mail, during the meeting, the landlord said, “I don't want to suggest anything that makes you run a mile but I want to help you out.

“I don't know if you have heard of a sort of a friends with benefits sort of arrangement.”

After the investigative work, Siôn Jenkins called the landlord back and sought his comments.

Suddenly, the man begun to beg, asking the journalist and the S4C, ITV not to air the video, saying,”I should have trusted my gut and not done this. I'm such a fool, but this will ruin everything I have left everywhere.”

The video was aired anyway and it is not clear if the man faces any potential prosecution as the country’s law frowns on causing someone to become a prostitute.

