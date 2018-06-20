news

A level 200 communication student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University located in Nigeria’s Anambra State was dragged out of the school’s examination hall after he insisted to write the examination, while dressed like Anas Aremeway Anas.

The student shocked his colleagues when he entered the hall wearing a mask as he had earlier hinted, saying the Ghanaian investigative journalist is his role model.

Reports say the student whose name has not yet been disclosed was asked by the examiner to remove the mask or walk out of the exam hall, but he was obstinate.

Realising that his obstinacy was delaying the commencement of the exam, one of the candidates who could not wait to answer the exam questions forcibly dragged him out of the examination hall.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is an internationally acclaimed undercover journalist who has done far reaching investigations across the globe.

His latest investigation into corruption in football has caused a serious shakeup in the Ghana Football Association, with its president having resigned while police investigations are underway.