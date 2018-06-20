Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Level 200 student dragged out of exam hall for dressing like Anas


Imitation Level 200 student dragged out of exam hall for dressing like Anas Aremeyaw

The student shocked his colleagues when he entered the hall with a mask as he had earlier hinted, saying the Ghanaian investigative journalist is his role model.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Level 200 student sacked from exam hall for dressing like Anas play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A level 200 communication student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University located in Nigeria’s Anambra State was dragged out of the school’s examination hall after he insisted to write the examination, while dressed like Anas Aremeway Anas.

The student shocked his colleagues when he entered the hall wearing a mask as he had earlier hinted, saying the Ghanaian investigative journalist is his role model.

Level 200 student sacked from exam hall for dressing like Anas play

 

Reports say the student whose name has not yet been disclosed was asked by the examiner to remove the mask or walk out of the exam hall, but he was obstinate.

READ MORE: Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife

Realising that his obstinacy was delaying the commencement of the exam, one of the candidates who could not wait to answer the exam questions forcibly dragged him out of the examination hall.

Level 200 student sacked from exam hall for dressing like Anas play
 

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is an internationally acclaimed undercover journalist who has done far reaching investigations across the globe.

His latest investigation into corruption in football has caused a serious shakeup in the Ghana Football Association, with its president having resigned while police investigations are underway.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

On Live Television: Crazy football fan squeezes female reporter's breast at Russia World Cup On Live Television Crazy football fan squeezes female reporter's breast at Russia World Cup
Strange! “I'm happy to say I'm sharing a baby daddy with my best friend, we’re pregnant” – Lady Strange! “I'm happy to say I'm sharing a baby daddy with my best friend, we’re pregnant” – Lady
Relief For Couples: Sexpert reveals why there is orgasm galore during sex at 3pm Relief For Couples Sexpert reveals why there is orgasm galore during sex at 3pm
No 'Dumsor' again: Student invents bed that generates electric power during passionate sex No 'Dumsor' again Student invents bed that generates electric power during passionate sex
Shocking: Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest house Shocking Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest house
Video: Shock as missing woman was found inside a python Video Shock as missing woman was found inside a python

Recommended Videos

Video: Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a python
Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims



Top Articles

1 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastorbullet
2 Shocking Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest housebullet
3 Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
4 Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killedbullet
5 Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better...bullet
6 Unimaginable! 18-year-old man arrested for exhuming late...bullet
7 Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised...bullet
8 Seriously? In two years “I slept with 1,400 girls, more...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send...bullet

Related Articles

No 'Dumsor' again Student invents bed that generates electric power during passionate sex
Shocking Woman 'rocks' church Elder to death at guest house
Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage'
Video Shock as missing woman was found inside a python
Enough!!! Dangerous prisoners escape custody, send text message to journalists for explanation
Sad! 75-year-old alleged husband snatcher raped and killed
Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover
Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women
Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
3 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
4 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
5 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused...bullet
6 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
7 Unbelievable This video shows it's not only Ghanaian police...bullet
8 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
9 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
10 Kafui Danku Actress shares 'nude' photobullet

Filla

Restaurant collapses in 11 days due to 'too much patronage'
Unimaginable!!! Restaurant collapses within 11 days because of 'too much patronage'
Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Bank robbers get stuck in traffic
Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in traffic
In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron