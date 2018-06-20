The student shocked his colleagues when he entered the hall with a mask as he had earlier hinted, saying the Ghanaian investigative journalist is his role model.
Reports say the student whose name has not yet been disclosed was asked by the examiner to remove the mask or walk out of the exam hall, but he was obstinate.
Anas Aremeyaw Anas is an internationally acclaimed undercover journalist who has done far reaching investigations across the globe.
His latest investigation into corruption in football has caused a serious shakeup in the Ghana Football Association, with its president having resigned while police investigations are underway.