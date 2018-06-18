Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin

news

A 40-year-old man from Indonesia lost his life prematurely after the coffin containing his late mother’s corpse which was being conveyed onto a funeral tower for further funeral rites fell and crushed him.

Daily mail reported that Samen Kondorura was hit by the coffin when pallbearers lost their footing in an attempt to lift the coffin up a bamboo ladder in the Parinding valley in North Toraja district.

Though all the men carrying the coffin fell as the structure collapsed, Samen Kondorura was not lucky. He got injured and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Chief Commissioner of the Tana Toraja resort police, Julianto Sirait who confirmed the incident is quoted as saying: “As the mother’s coffin was being raised to the lakkian, suddenly the ladder shifted and collapsed, the coffin fell and hit the victim.”

The police commissioner added that the ladder collapsed because it was not properly mounted before the pallbearers started ascending it with the coffin.

A video of the incident circulating online shows that the men had almost reached the top of the tower when the ladder slipped.

Some onlookers screamed and quickly rushed to rescue the victims, while others took photos of the scene.

It is reported that just like in Ghana and some other parts of Africa, when a native of Toraja dies the funeral is more or less a celebration. It last for days and involve music, dance and the sacrifice of water buffalo.