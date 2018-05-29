Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol

news

Some prostitutes in Accra have revealed how difficult their work would be without the controversial Tramadol, saying it is what helps them cope with men who but for the sake of money they wouldn’t want to have anything to do with.

Abuse of Tramadol in Ghana and its negative effects on the youth have reached crescendo recently, hence an intensive crusade against its importation.

Currently the Food and Drugs Authority is on a campaign to crack down on both the unapproved importation of Tramadol and unprescribed use.

YEN.com.gh reported some prostitutes as having revealed that the drug helps them to forget about every pain and trauma that they are sometimes compelled to endure to have sex with their customers just because they need money badly.

One sex worker for instance is quoted as saying: “Sometimes the kind of guy you have is a ‘not not’ but because of money you can’t talk. I use Tramadol to help to do it without feeling bad.”

Another prostitute said: “For me I always take one every time before I meet my customer. It makes me wild. You can’t cheat me.”

Apparently, revealing how they are able to withstand the numerous men they have sex with on a daily basis, the sex workers said: “We all take this drug, it opens our eyes.”