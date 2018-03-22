Home > New Articles >

Prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug


Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this ex-junkie sold her body for 19 years

Tonier Cain-Muldrow, a former prostitute said a single prayer to God amidst tears while in prison with pregnancy delivered her from all the afflictions and she never had any feeling for drugs since.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman who went into prostitution to fund her 19 years of drug addiction has narrated how she was arrested 83 times and convicted 66 times before she finally recovered from the drug addiction thanks to God.

Tonier Cain-Muldrow was diagnosed of being mentally ill and she lost custody of her four children.

She said a single prayer to God amidst tears while in prison with pregnancy delivered her from all the afflictions and she never had any feeling for drugs since.

According reports Tonier has now become a famous trauma care expert and has lectured at Yale University and also once testified before the US congress.

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

 

READ MORE: Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers

Tonier decided to mark her fourteen year after her liberation from prison by proclaiming God’s might and healing power.

 

In a video coupled with photos published online, Tonier said: “The “I AM”!! Glory to you alone. Thank you for the blood of our Savior Jesus who has set me free!!! “

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug play

Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Enough Is Enough: Bar owner fixes alarms on glass cups to prevent stealing Enough Is Enough Bar owner fixes alarms on glass cups to prevent stealing
How to create a business plan: How to create a business plan for your idea How to create a business plan How to create a business plan for your idea
Recipes for Ghanaian fried rice: How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable fried rice Recipes for Ghanaian fried rice How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable fried rice
Recipes for Ghanaian okro soup: How to prepare Ghanaian okro soup with ademe Recipes for Ghanaian okro soup How to prepare Ghanaian okro soup with ademe
Juliet Ibrahim: "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at follower Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at follower
How to create a verified PayPal account: Learn how to create a verified PayPal account in Ghana How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a verified PayPal account in Ghana

Recommended Videos

NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER NOTHING BEATS A LONDONER
Africa Connect Kigali Africa Connect Kigali
Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China Chinese teacher cycles from Benin to China



Top Articles

1 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a verified...bullet
2 Juliet Ibrahim "Your mother made me a whore" - actress claps back at...bullet
3 Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraudbullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Recipes for Ghanaian fried rice How to prepare Ghanaian...bullet
6 Recipes for Ghanaian okro soup How to prepare Ghanaian okro...bullet
7 How to create a business plan How to create a business plan...bullet
8 Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him...bullet
9 Recipe for Ghana tea bread How to make Ghana tea breadbullet
10 Aubameyang Arsenal striker parks cars worth £850,000...bullet

Related Articles

Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court tells 63-year-old 'ghost'
Day Of Reckoning Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Abena Animah Obinim feels sorry for Owusu Bempah's wife
Shocking I saw my zip opening by itself – Imam caught defiling 2-year-old girl says
False Prophecy Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings for breakthrough
In Court Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
2 Life Sentences "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer
End Of Road Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce
Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes

New Articles

You are dead, we cant revive you - Court tells 63-year-old 'ghost'
Pathetic Video You are dead, we can't revive you - Court tells 63-year-old 'ghost'
BULLDOG
Death threat Chief Abiola breaks silence on Bulldog’s death threat allegation
Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding is everything and more
Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings
False Prophecy Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings for breakthrough