Man disguising himself as a lady caught in a nightclub

A Bobrisky wannabe has been caught at a nightclub.

The cross-dresser was in a ladies aparel in order to probably “flex” at the club and perhaps swindle unsuspecting men in the process.

According to multiple online reports, the man was caught in a nightclub after eating Sharwama, Suya and consuming enough beer.

He was humiliated and disgraced after his act was uncovered as his photos were taken to show his real manhood.

A Facebook user who lives in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Simeon Nsirim Chukwu shared the pictures and wrote;

“Please our young men should beware of who they mingle at night with.

“This young man who disguise himself as a woman was caught in a night club after eating sharwama, suya and consuming enough beer. Poverty in the land.”

 

