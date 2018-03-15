Edward Enninful hangs out with Oprah Winfrey

news

Black excellence as its finest as these legends meet an intimate afternoon tea reception at the Connaught Hotel for the legendary Oprah Winfrey.

Britsh Vogue Editor of Ghanaian descent, Edward Enninful and the American Media mogul, Oprah Winfrey posed for a photograph at the Connaught Hotel for a tea reception in honor of her role in Ava DuVernay’s new film ‘A Wrinkle in a Time.

READ ALSO: 5 times Ghana’s First Lady made African print a national costume

Ennimful took to Instagram to share some lovely photos of himself and the queen of show business together with other celebrities. Black American Actor, Idris Elba was also spotted in the photos. The celebrities came through in style.

Check out more photos