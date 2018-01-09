Home > Filla >

Overreaction :  Man sets his apartment ablaze as he struggles to kill spider


As soon as the man ignited the lighter, the spider caught fire and spread to a nearby mattress, leading to escalation of the fire to other parts of the apartment.

An arachnophobic man who attempted to kill a spider in his apartment by using a torch lighter ended up setting the entire building ablaze and other occupants had to be evacuated for safety.

A report by Unilad.co.uk indicated that as soon as the man ignited the lighter, the spider caught fire and spread to a nearby mattress, leading to escalation of the fire to other parts of the apartment.

A caregiver for one of the residents, Lyndsey Wisegarver was reported as saying that a timely intervention by firefighters prevented further escalation of the fire.

Meanwhile, Battalion Chief, Rob Pitt said, “All the residents escaped from the building and no one was injured. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.”

He explained that “A torch lighter is similar to a regular cigarette lighter but is larger and the flame is under more pressure.”

“As for Wisegarver and the two men living in the apartment, they are going to have to find another place to live. The unit they were living in is uninhabitable,” the fire officer opined.

