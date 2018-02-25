Home > Filla >

Missing boys found dead in taxi


Two missing boys found dead in taxi

Aged four and five, the boys, said to be pupils of Ben Oxford School, were found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that was parked in the school, the Daily Graphic has reported.

Two children were found in a taxi at Kpetoe, a town in the Agotime-Ziope District in the Volta Region, after they were missing for days.

They were reported missing last Thursday.

The parents of the dead children reportedly raised alarm when they did not report home from school, leading to a search for them.

In the course of their search, the youth in the area found the children dead in the taxi cab at about 10 p.m, according to the report.

The Assemblyman of the area, Mr Seth Agbobli, who led the search team said the children were foaming at their mouth when they were found.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Volta Regional Hospital morgue.

