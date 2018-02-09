Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jam

news

There was traffic congestion on the Blohum street, Dzorwulu in Accra on Thursday when two unknown men engaged in a hostile attack of each other.

It is not clear what exactly triggered the fight, but in the video captured by Ghana web, the man on the motorbike is seen furiously hitting the private car driver who was gently dressed in a white long sleeve and a pair of black trousers. He was also struggling to defend himself by attacking the motorbike rider back.

Passersby and onlookers had a tough time separating them.