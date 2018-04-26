Home > Filla >

My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim sticker- Woman


Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman

The woman claimed that her husband who hitherto could not last for two minutes is now able to last beyond expectation and even goes for second rou

It looks like the brouhaha about the controversial Obinim stickers will not fade out anytime soon. A Ghanaian woman based in the United States has posted a video in which she confidently testified that her husband is now able to perform better in bed, after she put the sticker on both his penis and her vagina.

In the video, the woman claimed that her husband who hitherto could not last for two minutes is now able to last beyond expectation and even goes for second round.

Identified as Nana Ama Morton, the lady said: “Funny Face’s was better than my husband. He can last for 2mins but my husband does on 1min: 30secs. Eeiii Jesus Ewurade! Immediately I had the stickers, I called him honey babe, he said; yes hun and I told him honey let’s try this miracle on.
“I put the sticker on his manhood and one on my private part too. That very moment my husband’s penis erected! Bishop Obinim’s sticker is performing miracles. My husband now goes for second round.”

It all started some weeks ago when the founder and leader of the International Godsway Church (IGWC, Bishop Daniel Obinim printed out some stickers which he claimed had some inherent spiritual powers that could be a panacea to almost every problem.

His church members also gave testimonies asserting that the said stickers had solved their problems.

 

Bishop Daniel Obinim suffered further credibility deficit after some skeptical social media users jumped on the fray to ridicule his stickers.

High profile persons like former President John Dramani Mahama and former UK ambassador to Ghana, Jon Benjamin also made jokes of the controversial Obinim stickers.

