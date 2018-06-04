Home > Filla >

According to the man, his then wife-to-be had sex with his younger brother and became pregnant as a result.

A twitter user simply identified as The Liveman has revealed how difficult it was for him to forgive his wife who had cheated on him with no other person than his own younger brother, but had to let go having remembered the numerous occasions he had equally cheated on her.

The man was confronted with deciding whether to forgive both his wife and the brother, but just had to swallow the bitter pill, because he loves both of them.

See below what The Liveman wrote on twitter:

“My pregnant fiancé cheated on me with my lil brother in October 2017 & I nearly committed suicide they both profusely apologised & the hardest thing was forgiving them but I did because I love em both. Last night my shawty gave birth & my lil bro is the father. I literally cried.

“But realised how much I’ve cheated on her & how many times she’d forgive me so I’ll heal through a reciprocity of vulnerability. When you deeply love someone you’ll forgive them no matter what they do & forgiving is actually part of love. & I love this woman with all my heart.

“Last night I kissed my beautiful fiancé “The Queen of my heart” on her forehead & told her “Baby we are going to raise our daughter together & my lil brother is also gonna be the part of her life cause we cant punish an innocent child & It’s fair to the baby to have both parents.

“Eversince Sne & I met, she has never cheated on me with other niggas not even once, with my bro I understand cause I was not there when she probably needed me the most & my bro was there & sometimes I thank God she cheated on me with my own flesh & blood than some random nigga

“Anyway our Zulu culture allows us to re-marry or marry our brother’s wives/girlfriends when they’re dead, so what I did hopefully some of y’all learn to forgive especially when you truly & profoundly love someone. My bro’s child is my child & we Gonna raise ubaby Nosipho together.

“Real love conquers all.”

