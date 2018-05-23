Parents sue 30-year-old son for refusing to move out

news

A couple have resorted to court action to try to force their 30-year-old son to move out of their home.

According to a report by the BBC, US-based couple Christina and Mark Rotondo have filed a suit against their son Michael Rotondo in a bid to get him to move out.

The complainants say their son does not pay rent or help with chores, and has ignored his parents' offers of money to get him settled.

Documents presented to the court revealed that the parents have already doled five eviction letters to their son, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Michael is also arguing that legally, he was not given enough notice to leave.

The case was filed at the Onondaga County Supreme Court, near Syracuse, New York, on 7 May, following numerous failed attempts on the part of Mr. and Mrs. Rotonto to get their son to move out.

"We have decided that you must leave this house immediately," reads the first letter, dated 2 February, according to court filings, as quoted by the BBC.

"You are hereby evicted," a 13 February notice signed by Mrs Rotondo reads.

"A legal enforcement procedure will be instituted immediately if you do not leave by 15 March 2018," it added.

The couple, however, offered their son $1,100 (£819) to make his moving out smooth, however, he refused that offer too.

This prompted Mr. and Mrs. Rotonto to resort to court action against the son to force him out.