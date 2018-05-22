Home > Filla >

Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girl


Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girl

The little girl reportedly went missing in February this year and it was recently discovered that the 55-year-old man of God identified only as Pastor Michael had been keeping the girl and having sex with her consistently.

Residents flog pastor mercilessly for impregnating 10-year-old girl

Residents flog pastor mercilessly for impregnating 10-year-old girl
A pastor of Celestial Church of Christ parish in Ilashe, Nigeria’s Ogun state was reduced to a toddler when some residents of Ilashe flogged him for allegedly abducting and impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

Reports say the little girl went missing in February this year and it was recently discovered that the 55-year-old man of God identified only as Pastor Michael had been keeping the girl and having sex with her consistently.

Residents could not restrain their emotions after learning that the victim is pregnant. They descended on Pastor Michael and lashed him mercilessly.

Photos of the embarrassing incident have been circulating online, showing the man of God lying on the floor receiving the lashes. In some of the photos the pastor was made to kneel down and raise his two hands.

Residents flog pastor mercilessly for impregnating 10-year-old girl

Residents flog pastor mercilessly for impregnating 10-year-old girl

 

A witness who photographed the scandal posted them online with the caption:

“Prophet Michael seized the girl in February and kept her in his house and impregnated her.

“He had somehow hypnotised the girl to the extent that she would hide from her schoolmates whenever they passed through the area where Prophet Michael’s house is located.

“The girl was however spotted by her parents on April 29th while she was sweeping the compound. She told her parents that she was kept in the house by Prophet Michael and she was discovered to be pregnant for him.’’ 

The Bible says judgment is the sole prerogative of God himself, but some conducts of certain contemporary men of God are disturbing.

