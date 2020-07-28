Nigeria’s Ogun State High Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, has sentenced Adekunle Olalere to life imprisonment.

The Assistant Chief State Counsel, Mrs. Oluyemisi Aruleba, had told the court during the trial that Olalere committed the offence on March 22, 2017, at No. 18 Bashorun Street, off Unity Road, Olowotedo area of Mowe.

According to Aruleba, the victim's mother lived with the convict's wife where she helped her to sell foodstuffs and other items. It was during the period that the convict forcefully had sex with the victim.

“The victim’s mother met her two-year-old daughter crying and noticed that she was not walking properly. She checked her daughter’s private parts and noticed that they were swollen.

“She took the child to the hospital, where it was confirmed that there was the presence of sperm cells in her private parts and also revealed that the child had been sexually abused by the convict,” Aruleba said

Aruleba maintained that the offence contravened Section 32 of the Child Right Law of Ogun State, 2006.

Although the convict denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him, the presiding judge Justice Abiodun Akinyemi ruled that the evidence brought forward by the prosecution team was overwhelming and found the convict guilty as charged.

“Based on the evidence, I find and hold that the convict had sexual intercourse with the child and is guilty as charged,” Akinyemi said.