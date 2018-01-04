news

The job of a police officer with the Cambridgeshire Police force is shaky after he has been accused of abandoning his duty post to eat kebab in an industrial area at night.

When the force tried to contact PC Richard Musgrave on the security radio, he did not respond, neither did he answer his personal phone.

Fearing for his safety, the force then dispatched other officers to go in search for him.

READ MORE: Flight cancelled after rat was spotted boarding the plane

The police force said “Numerous attempts were made to contact PC Musgrave by radio and mobile phone, without success.”

“PC Musgrave had taken a marked police vehicle to collect [a woman known as] Ms. A and her friends and take them to a friend’s home address.

“PC Musgrave then drove to an industrial estate in the Hundred Road area and ate a kebab.”

According to the Metro.co.uk, a document released by the force claims that

“PC Musgrave was on duty, in uniform in a marked police vehicle, and drove to the pub.

“He met Ms. A and some of the group outside and spoke with them before entering the pub. PC Musgrave was aware of the behaviour of the group and took no material or adequate steps to address it.”

READ ALSO: Witch doctor commits suicide over decline in patronage

The document further added that “When asked where he had been, PC Musgrave told the Sergeant that he had been on a burglary patrol on the industrial estate, his watch had stopped, his ear piece had come out of his radio and his mobile was on silent.”

He reportedly changed his explanation, saying he fell asleep.