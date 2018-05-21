news

The newly appointed Commissioner General of the Zimbabwean police, General Godwin Matanga has announced some stern measures aimed at reviving the service and regaining public respect and trust for it after it was almost destabilised last year following the military takeover of the country.

The South African country suffered some turbulence after its military temporarily took control over the affairs of the state which eventually led to the resignation of controversial former president, Robert Mugabe.

During the disturbances, the country’s police was reduced to almost nothing after some of its members were subjected to dehumanising tortures amidst allegations of corruption.

Videos and photos of some police officers who were made to kneel down while others lied on the bare floor with their weapons taken away from them by military officers became viral online and social media.

As the nation gradually draws closer to its general election this year, the Emmerson Mnangangwa led administration is seeking to restore the widely ridiculed police service to enable them man the upcoming elections.

Addressing some senior officers of the service in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, General Godwin Matanga warned against actions of officers that have the tendency to further soil the shaky reputation of the service.

He is quoted as saying: “Acts of walking with hands in pockets, carrying bags while in police in uniform are now the norm rather than exception”.

General Godwin Matanga decried the conduct of some officers who “unashamedly spend most of their time swiping on their phones even in circumstances where a high level of alertness is demanded.”

He warned: “that has to be corrected. We cannot condone deeds that debase our organisation like that. The onus is, therefore, upon all of us to collectively take bold steps that put a stop to such disgusting practices which apparently are alien to our police discipline. We certainly cannot continue normalising the abnormal.”