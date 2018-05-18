Home > Filla >

Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend


Ashaley Botwe Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend

In the devastating video, the lady is seen lying in a pool of blood obviously struggling for survival.

  • Published:
Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend play

Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is a bloody video circulating on social media involving an unidentified young woman who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend simply identified as Acheiva.

In the devastating video, the lady is seen lying in a pool of blood obviously struggling for survival.

Some residents of Ashaley botwe, a suburb of Accra where the incident is purported to have happened are seen attempting to help the victim, while others could be heard saying the perpetrator must be brought to book.

It is not clear whether the incident was reported to the police and what has become of both the victim and her supposed assailant. It is also not clear yet what the guy attacked the victim with and how.

Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend play

Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend

 

READ MORE: Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives

A Facebook user who identified herself as Sexy Queen said the victim and her assailant were lovers and cohabiting in the area, but he accused the lady of having cheated on him with his best friend.

Please, viewer discretion advised!

Sexy Queen posted the video with the caption:

“*Man brutalizes girlfriend for cheating with best friend* Captured and reported by a tenant yesterday afternoon, a young man by name Acheiva who is staying with his girlfriend in Ashaley botwe brutalized her for cheating with his best friend. Both the lady and the tenant who tried to video for evidence have been admitted in the hospital. This heartless man must be brought to justice! Please help find him!!!”

More soon…

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student
Sad: 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling her she's fat Sad 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling her she's fat
21st century: Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips 21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips
Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers
Last Opportunity: Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state
Fraud: Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for renting one house to 133 accommodation seekers Fraud Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for renting one house to 133 accommodation seekers

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx Entertainment Filla Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx
Pulse Filla: Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for being late Pulse Filla Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for being late
Amazing: 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best handwriting award Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best handwriting award



Top Articles

1 Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in statebullet
2 Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengersbullet
3 What A Pity! “I beg him to make love to me, he gives me half chop...bullet
4 Bad Blood Liberia’s Veep begs for pardon after disrespecting...bullet
5 Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' -...bullet
6 21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness,...bullet
7 Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6...bullet
8 School Crush JHS student’s love letter to his beautiful...bullet
9 Amazing Video 9-year-old girl born without hands wins...bullet
10 Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby...bullet

Related Articles

Sad 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling her she's fat
21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips
Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers
Fraud Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for renting one house to 133 accommodation seekers
What!!! Woman imprisoned, flogged 75 times for marrying lover without father's consent
Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state
What A Pity! “I beg him to make love to me, he gives me half chop and says he is tired" - Woman seeks divorce
Amazing Video 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best handwriting award
Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge
Bad Blood Liberia’s Veep begs for pardon after disrespecting President George weah

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
3 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my...bullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10 women...bullet
6 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet
9 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
10 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails...bullet

Filla

Woman jailed, flogged 75 times for marrying without father's consent
What!!! Woman imprisoned, flogged 75 times for marrying lover without father's consent
My husband has refused to sleep with me, does it with daughter- Woman
Abomination My husband has refused to sleep with me, he’s giving it to our daughter - Woman
Pastor divorces wife for sleeping with Bishop and deacon
Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastor
Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for coming to event 4 hours late
Time Is Money Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for coming to event 4 hours late