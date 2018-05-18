Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend

news

There is a bloody video circulating on social media involving an unidentified young woman who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend simply identified as Acheiva.

In the devastating video, the lady is seen lying in a pool of blood obviously struggling for survival.

Some residents of Ashaley botwe, a suburb of Accra where the incident is purported to have happened are seen attempting to help the victim, while others could be heard saying the perpetrator must be brought to book.

It is not clear whether the incident was reported to the police and what has become of both the victim and her supposed assailant. It is also not clear yet what the guy attacked the victim with and how.

READ MORE: Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives

A Facebook user who identified herself as Sexy Queen said the victim and her assailant were lovers and cohabiting in the area, but he accused the lady of having cheated on him with his best friend.

Please, viewer discretion advised!

Sexy Queen posted the video with the caption:

“*Man brutalizes girlfriend for cheating with best friend* Captured and reported by a tenant yesterday afternoon, a young man by name Acheiva who is staying with his girlfriend in Ashaley botwe brutalized her for cheating with his best friend. Both the lady and the tenant who tried to video for evidence have been admitted in the hospital. This heartless man must be brought to justice! Please help find him!!!”

More soon…