Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to calm fighting wives

A man from Nigeria’s Adamawa state has reportedly lost his life after he was allegedly stabbed by one of his wives who were fighting.

The incident happened at Dirdeu village in Ganye Local Government Area where Adamu Dewa was attempting to calm his two wives who were apparently fighting because of unequal affection from the deceased.

A witness, one Abdulrahman Njidda Yebb was reported as saying the deceased got stabbed by his first wife to whom he had been married for twenty years and they have not less than five children.

The witness also added that prior to the unfortunate incident, the suspect popularly known as “Chamba” had threatened to kill her husband, claiming he was favouring her rival over her.

Adamu Dewa’s remains have been reportedly at the Ganye General Hospital, but it is not clear yet what has happened to the suspected murderer.