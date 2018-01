news

A naval personnel became embarrassed and helpless after he slapped a pregnant woman to the extent that the woman collapsed on the floor and became unresponsive.

The incident happened along Oshodi expressway in Lagos and passersby and others present gathered around the poor woman making efforts to resuscitate her while they yelled at the officer in anger.

It is not clear what offence the woman had committed to warrant such a condemnable assault.