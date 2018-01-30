Prisoner escapes and returned to prison with home-cooked food

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office had a hint that some prisoners at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont were escaping from prison into a private land owned by a local rancher to smuggle contraband into the facility.
According to UPI.com, Joshua Hansen had been serving prison terms on drug charges.
The news website said sheriff's office Narcotics Investigators and U.S. Marshals then laid a surveillance at the said area on Thursday where they spotted a vehicle come and dropped a big bag on the said land.
The bag also reportedly contained marijuana, three bottles of brandy, one bottle of whisky, multiple bags of Bugler tobacco, packaged snacks and fruit.