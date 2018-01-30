Home > Filla >

Prisoner escapes and returned to prison with home-cooked food


Interesting Prisoner escapes only to return to prison with bag of assorted home-cooked food

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office had a hint that some prisoners at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont were escaping from prison into a private land owned by a local rancher to smuggle contraband into the facility.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Items in the smuggled bag
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 25-year-old prisoner of the federal prison of Texas was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of escape and possession of marijuana after he was caught by sheriffs escaping from prison and returning with home –cooked food.

According to UPI.com, Joshua Hansen had been serving prison terms on drug charges.

Reports say the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office had a hint that some prisoners at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont were escaping from prison into a private land owned by a local rancher to smuggle contraband into the facility.

READ MORE: Parents furious as teachers mistakenly show pornography to pupils

play File photo

 

The news website said sheriff's office Narcotics Investigators and U.S. Marshals then laid a surveillance at the said area on Thursday where they spotted a vehicle come and dropped a big bag on the said land.

Officers latter found Joshua Hansen with the large smuggled bag containing "a large amount of home-cooked food."

The bag also reportedly contained marijuana, three bottles of brandy, one bottle of whisky, multiple bags of Bugler tobacco, packaged snacks and fruit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

End Time? I suck women's breast and have marathon sex with them for deliverance - Arrested pastor End Time? I suck women's breast and have marathon sex with them for deliverance - Arrested pastor
'Pastor Sharp Sharp': 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested 'Pastor Sharp Sharp' 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested
Video: Pregnant woman collapses in public after being slapped by naval officer Video Pregnant woman collapses in public after being slapped by naval officer
Psycho! Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived Psycho! Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived
No Case: Surgeon accused of damaging dead woman's intestine passes away No Case Surgeon accused of damaging dead woman's intestine passes away
Jungle Justice: Angry mob lynches tailor for stealing motorcycle Jungle Justice Angry mob lynches tailor for stealing motorcycle

Recommended Videos

Video: Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officer Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officer
Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's family Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's family
Tragic News: Young lady who celebrated her security guard father mourns him Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father mourns him



Top Articles

1 Inside Story This is how Edumanu sex tape got leakedbullet
2 Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex dollbullet
3 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
4 Voodooism Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goatbullet
5 Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her kidney to...bullet
6 Heartbreak 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in bed with...bullet
7 Photos Father brutally beats daughter for refusing him sexbullet
8 Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers...bullet
9 Suicide Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding,...bullet
10 Retraction I didn't say Vice President is suffering...bullet

Related Articles

Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as people's President of Kenya, will he be executed?
Technology Failure Parents furious as teachers mistakenly show pornography to pupils
Video Sugar mummy marries boy after paying $ 800,000 (GH¢363,3760.00) dowry to his family
Wrong Message Pastor’s wife attempts suicide after mistakenly sending nude pictures to Church’s WhatsApp group
Security Alert Raila Odinga is set to be sworn this morning as alternative President of Kenya
Interesting The world's tallest man hangs out with the world's shortest woman
Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex doll
Suicide Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding, sends the video to ex boyfriend
Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumia
Retraction I didn't say Vice President is suffering from stroke - Eagle prophet

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being...bullet
4 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
5 Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of...bullet
6 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
7 Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile...bullet
8 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he performs...bullet
9 President Oppong Weah Archbishop Duncan Williams anoints...bullet
10 Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as 'people's'...bullet

Filla

Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as people's President of Kenya, will he be executed?
Technology Failure Parents furious as teachers mistakenly show pornography to pupils
Man allegedly turns human being to a goat.
Bad Juju Angry mob batters man who reportedly turned human being to goat
Atlanta Black Star
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her