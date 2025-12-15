Advertisement

‘I would never be caught in a fraud case’ – Captain Planet explains why

Dorcas Agambila
09:17 - 15 December 2025
Captain Planet
Captain Planet
Amid growing public concern following the indictment of several Ghanaian nationals in the United States over alleged romance fraud schemes, musician Captain Planet, formerly of the hip-life group 4X4, has ignited controversy with a series of remarks on social media.

In posts shared on his X account on 13 December 2025, the artiste suggested that if he were ever involved in fraudulent activity, he would not be detected. According to him, public exposure through social media is often what leads to suspicion and eventual tracking.

He wrote, “Some of you boys are too careless. If I were involved in that kind of game, nobody would suspect me because I wouldn’t display anything on social media for people to trace. You don’t need to post money online to prove you’re enjoying life. A fish with its mouth closed never gets caught.”

Captain Planet went on to warn users about the amount of personal data collected by social media platforms, arguing that such information can be used by law enforcement agencies to monitor individuals. “When you sign up to certain platforms, be careful, they’re collecting data from you. They ask for your date of birth, your name, your country, your passport details or even your social security number. All of this makes it easier to track your movements. The FBI uses social media to watch us,” he claimed.

The artiste also raised concerns about what he described as unequal application of the law. He argued that while ordinary citizens often face harsh consequences, some politicians accused of corruption avoid prosecution altogether. “How many politicians have you seen who misappropriated public funds and actually went to prison? I keep saying the law only works on you and me, the ordinary people,but not on certain politicians. Understand this and find peace. Somebody shout POWERRR,” he added.

His comments come in the wake of the arrest of Ghanaian social media figure Abu Trica, who has been linked to an alleged multi-million-dollar romance fraud operation targeting elderly victims in the United States. Prosecutors allege that the network used artificial intelligence tools to create fake online identities, enabling them to form emotional bonds with victims through social media and dating platforms. The AI-generated messaging reportedly allowed the suspects to maintain convincing conversations with multiple targets simultaneously.

Captain Planet has stirred public debate after suggesting that social media exposure is what leads to the arrest of fraud suspects, while also warning users about digital surveillance and criticising what he describes as selective justice. His comments follow the arrest of influencer Abu Trica, who is accused of participating in an AI-driven romance scam targeting elderly Americans. The remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the implications of his statements.

