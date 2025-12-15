'You can have thousands of followers and still feel empty', McDan cautions youth on social media influence

Renowned Ghanaian business leader and philanthropist, Dr Daniel McKorley, has cautioned young people pursuing success and a better life not to allow social media influence to derail their purpose and long-term goals.

In a message shared on Facebook on December 15, 2025, McKorley observed that many promising careers have collapsed because individuals became consumed by online hype, clout and digital validation, mistaking visibility for real achievement.

I’m seeing too many promising careers fall off because people bought into the hype and clout that social media was giving them, and they failed miserably.

According to him, social media often amplifies noise while masking reality, rewarding appearance over authenticity and performance over purpose.

He stressed that beyond the filters, algorithms and online applause, individuals are ultimately left with their values, work ethic, relationships and truth.

The truth is that social media has a way of amplifying noise and masking reality. Oftentimes, it rewards performance over purpose and appearance over authenticity. However, when we strip away the filters, the engagements, the algorithms, and the applause... what remains is you, your values, your work, your relationships, your truth.

Dr McKorley noted that a growing number of people now confuse engagement with impact, pointing out that having thousands of followers does not necessarily translate into fulfilment or meaningful contribution.

He emphasised that true influence is not always loud or visible, as some of the most impactful lives are changed quietly and without public recognition.

He further warned that most content on social media is carefully curated, urging young people not to compare their real lives to the highlight reels of others. He explained that likes, comments and followers do not define personal worth, adding that many people are trapped in the illusion of digital applause, chasing validation from strangers at the expense of their identity and purpose.

Dr McKorley also cautioned about the volatile nature of online praise, stating that the same platforms that elevate individuals can quickly turn against them. He urged young people to remain grounded and focused, reminding them that influence is temporary but character is enduring.

Know this brutal truth: the same people who praise you today can drag you tomorrow. The same platform that lifts you up can also bury your name in shame and mockery. I’ve seen it countless times. That is why you have to stay grounded and focused. Don’t let numbers blind you from your purpose. Influence is fleeting, but your character is lasting. Social media should be a tool, not your identity. Use it to build, not to boast.