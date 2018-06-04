Home > Filla >

President under attack for kissing worker in public


Rodrigo Duterte was reportedly speaking at a public event in South Korea when he persuaded an overseas Filipina worker to kiss him.

President of Philippine, Rodrigo Duterte has come under attack after he publicly kissed a worker on the lips during a live event.

In a video that has gone viral online, the president is seen trying to influence the already shy female worker to kiss him.

After hesitating for a while, Rodrigo Duterte’s consistent demand for the kiss had an effect on the woman whose name has not yet been disclosed, and she complied, while the TV cameras were rolling.

As the first Gentleman of the Southeast Asian country made the demand for the kiss other workers present at the event cheered him up, but the cheers grew louder when the woman finally cowered and gave in to the demand.

 

Though the incident might be just for jocular reasons, some critics believe it is unbefitting of no less a person that the President of a country, especially when it was done publicly.

