Occultism :  Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats from Illuminati


Writing on social media, the rapper with plenty tattoos on the face revealed that occultism has taken over the entire entertainment industry in America.

An American rapper, Phillip Nickolas Katsabanis also known as Stitches has served notice of committing suicide to escape death threats from members of illuminati for refusing to join them.

Writing on social media, the rapper with plenty tattoos on the face revealed that occultism has taken over the entire entertainment industry in America, according to yabaleftonline.ng.

“This is overwhelming, I’m dodging death every day. I’m tired of the paranoia,” Stitches said.

The “Brick In Yo Face” hitmaker then issued a notice of suicide, saying “Today will be the last day anybody ever sees me again. I love you all”.

See below some of the shocking revelations Phillip Nickolas Katsabanis made on social media:

