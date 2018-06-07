Sex hungry teacher rapes form 2 student in staff common room

news

A teacher of a girls' school in Kenya’s Bungoma County is currently on the run after news of him having raped a form two student in the school’s staff common room became viral.

The teacher identified as Willy Masiokari from Kimilili in the same Bungoma county is reported to have sent for the 14-year-old student and when she turned up, he began to touch her buttocks amidst demand for sex, but the girl claimed to have declined.

The victim is quoted as saying: “He told me he had missed me and I told him the only relationship I would have with him was teacher-student.”

Reports say the victim then made attempts to leave the office, but she said the battle-ready teacher “pulled me back in, forcefully bent me over and raped me.”

READ MORE: Court frees defilement convict, says little girl enjoyed the sex

She apparently reported her ordeal to the school authorities, and sensing danger, the teacher escaped and has since not been found yet.

Meanwhile, some people are speculating that the victim must have had a prior relationship with her assailant. One of such skeptics is the Kimilili Sub-County Assistant Commissioner, Reuben Loyotoman.

He is quoted by Tuko.co.ke as saying: “I think there must have been some consent but since this lady realized that the story has gone out, she now changed the story to be rape, but I think they must have been friends for some time from the way we’re getting the whole story.”

Despite his view, the police have mounted a search for the errant teacher.