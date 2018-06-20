Sexpert reveals why there is orgasm galore during sex at 3pm

news

Sexpert and author of a best-selling book titled WomanCode has advised couples in her book to choose carefully, the timing for their sexual activities if their aim is to reach mutual orgasm.

Lack of orgasm during sex is a big global issue that has rendered many marriages and relationships broken.

While some women blame their men for doing little to make them attain orgasm, men also believe they do their best, but their women rather have problems.

However, Alisa Vitti is of the view that the choice of wrong time for sexual intercourse is the major setback when it comes to reaching orgasm.

She said males’ testosterone surges at 3pm, so sex around that time will be more than pleasurable for them.

In the case of women, she said their oestrogen also rises "ten days after ovulation" which she says “causes their desire to skyrocket."

Alisa Vitti is simply saying that if couples have sex at 3pm after the first ten days after the woman’s ovulation, orgasm will be uncontrollable; they will both attain it in multiples.

The simple logic behind her view is that both partners are at the peak of their hormonal activities, and are able to mutually enjoy the sex effortlessly.

The only obvious problem as far as the 3pm sex is concerned, which Alisa says will make couples "more emotionally present" in the intercourse has to do with jobs, because that is the time especially in Ghana when most employees are hastening to finish their daily quotas before they close at 5pm.