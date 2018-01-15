Home > Filla >

She was allegedly caught in another woman's matrimonial bed


Shame She was allegedly caught in another woman's matrimonial bed

Lillian Thethere from Nairobi's Buru Buru estate in Kenya, posted the photo of this unnamed lady she claimed to have caught red-handed in bed with her husband allegedly having sex.

A married woman who allegedly caught another lady in her matrimonial bed with her husband thought she could enjoy some public sympathy by publishing the image of the intruder on social media by way of shaming her, but the table has turned around.

She captioned the photo on Facebook, "Home wreckers wa buru found hiki kibitch kwa NYUMBA yangu kwa kitanda yangu"" which Tuko.co.ke translated as “(Buru buru home wrecker, found this woman in my house, on my bed)”

Image result

However, the poor woman must have been disappointed by now as most of the backlash are rather directed at her, though some few people supported her action.

Below are some of the social media reactions to the development:

According to Tuko.co.ke, one Tina Joy wrote, "Did u have to post your family issues??? U don't qualify to be called a woman. There are ladies out there going through hell yet they don't post on social media, they make sound decision...sort out the issue with that idiot u call husband n let the lady be."

Wanjiru Maina also thought, "This is defeatist Very shallow minded of you and remember the Internet doesn't forget. Hope you don't mind your kids viewing this."

Cecilia Muli asked her to "Put a full photo of your husband and shame him, he's the culprit here, he doesn't respect you. Shaming the other woman won't make your man Faithful to you, it won't stop him from cheating."

Tarsila Janet Radica  also asked, "Did that woman get in your house through the window? tame your man n stop disgracing that woman African men are polygamous by nature."

