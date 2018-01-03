The extremist reportedly attacked worshippers inside the mosque in Gamboru around 5:00 am (0400 GMT), shortly before morning prayers.
According to Africanspotlight.com, one Umar Kachalla, a civilian militiaman said "Fourteen bodies have been pulled out of the rubble."
Interestingly, it is now emerging according to reports that, the suicide bomber’s own father was one of the people who died as a result of his attack on the mosque.
A resident of Gamboru where the attack occurred, Lawan Abba said the attacker’s father was one of the ten worshippers who lost their lives.