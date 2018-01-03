Home > Filla >

Mistake :  Suicide bomber blows up his own father in a mosque attack


Mistake Suicide bomber blows up his own father in a mosque attack

The extremist reportedly attacked worshippers inside the mosque in Gamboru around 5:00 am (0400 GMT), shortly before morning prayers.

When a Boko Haram suicide bomber blew himself up after he sneaked into a crowded mosque killing about 10 people and injuring 6, it is not clear whether he new his own father was also present in the mosque.

According to Africanspotlight.com, one Umar Kachalla, a civilian militiaman said "Fourteen bodies have been pulled out of the rubble."

He added that "Only the muezzin has survived and we believe more bodies are buried under the debris,” saying "The death toll may likely rise."

Interestingly, it is now emerging according to reports that, the suicide bomber’s own father was one of the people who died as a result of his attack on the mosque.

A resident of Gamboru where the attack occurred, Lawan Abba said the attacker’s father was one of the ten worshippers who lost their lives.

