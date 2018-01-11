Home > Filla >

Disgusting :  Why would a teacher send this image to a 17-year-old pupil?


Dale Aubrey Evans who was a music teacher at Cardiff High School sent the image showing him bending over a bed in a hoodie, saying “Mr. E.”

A gay teacher is facing disciplinary actions after he sent a nude photo of himself to a 17-year-old former pupil he thought was equally a gay he could prey on.

Metro.co.uk reported that Dale Aubrey Evans who was a music teacher at Cardiff High School sent the image showing him bending over a bed in a hoodie, saying “Mr. E.”

At an Education Workforce Council (EWC) Fitness to Practice hearing, it came to light that the pupil named in the proceedings as pupil A, contacted Mr. Evans on Facebook and lied to him that he was a gay just like him.

Without hesitation, the teacher sent a ‘photoshopped pornographic image’ with his head on it to the Pupil.

Reports say as soon as the boy got the image, he blocked Mr. Evans and then circulated the image on Snapchat among other youngsters.

Though police investigations found no criminal activity between the two parties, it is believed that the teacher’s conduct was “unacceptable professional conduct”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Evans has rubbished the claims, saying the entire development was a “discriminatory and homophobic” one orchestrated by the former pupil and his friends to get him fired from the school due to his sexual orientation.

Colin Adkins who presented Mr. Evans’ case to the council said, “These pupils were intent on outing a gay teacher”, saying “Mr. Evans engaged in sexual activity with someone he believed to be 17 going on 18. There’s nothing inappropriate about that whatsoever.”

However, headteacher of the Cardiff High School, Stephen Jones disagreed. He said “Mr. Evans’ actions brought the school into disrepute and were incompatible with the school’s ethos. There has been an irreparable breakdown in trust between Mr. Evans and the school.”

