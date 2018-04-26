Home > Filla >

Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat


Video Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat

The cat reportedly contributed to the rejuvenation of Japan’s hitherto struggling rail sector after it was appointed as the stationmaster in 2007 for the Kishi rail station in the western part of the country.

  • Published:
Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat play

Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Africans, especially Ghanaians are noted for their love for flamboyant funeral services for their loved ones, but a burial ceremony held for a 16-year-old cat in Japan has taken most people aback, and social media users are reacting to it.

Though the dead and burial of the cat happened in July, 2015, the number of sympathisers who turned up from all walks of life to witness the ceremony and the loads of gifts that were showered on the dead cat are the reasons why it has become talk of the town currently.

Called Tama the stationmaster, the cat was given an official custom-made cap which it wore on a daily basis.

The cat reportedly contributed to the rejuvenation of Japan’s hitherto struggling rail sector after it was appointed as the stationmaster in 2007 for the Kishi rail station in the western part of the country.

Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat play

Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat

 

READ MORE: My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman

During Tama’s reign as stationmaster, it was always seen sitting quietly at the ticketing gate welcoming and seeing off passengers.

Apparently, as a result of the cat’s friendliness and humanlike manner in which it conducted its duties, most passengers fell in love with it, hence the large turnout for its funeral.

 

Those who knew or has ever encountered Tama, but could not make it to the funeral resorted to social media to express their last respect for the cat.

Watermelon, apples, cabbages and other fruits and vegetables were reportedly donated to the dead Tama on the day of burial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abomination: Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
Video: My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman
Courage: Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit? Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Strange: Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother
Busted: Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users
For Rituals: Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads For Rituals Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads

Recommended Videos

Last Respect: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat
Pulse Filla: Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him Pulse Filla Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him
Video: Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush



Top Articles

1 Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with...bullet
2 Interesting Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wifebullet
3 Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other usersbullet
4 Truncated Honeymoon Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle...bullet
5 Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to...bullet
6 Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of...bullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with...bullet
9 Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead...bullet
10 Blame Game Man impregnates daughter, says she raped...bullet

Related Articles

Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman
Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother
Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users
For Rituals Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he imitates Bruce Lee
Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with married woman
New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine
Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush
Interesting “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bushbullet
4 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
5 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
6 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this...bullet
7 Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbowbullet
8 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to...bullet
9 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
10 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet

Filla

This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will make you think you are lazy
Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he imitates Bruce Lee
“I left my guy for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”
Interesting “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady
Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Woman arrested and fine for possessing an apple
Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for possessing an apple