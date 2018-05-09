Home > Filla >

Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord


Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord

The said landlord, identified as Majuka Nnamdi Emmanuel is alleged to have asked the soldiers to assault the tenants after they sought to vacate the area out of fear following armed robbery attacks in the estate.

  • Published:
Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord play

Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some three tenants at Lekki Palm City Estate, Ajah in Nigeria were treated like condemned criminals by soldiers who flogged them upon the orders of their landlord.

The said landlord, identified as Majuka Nnamdi Emmanuel is alleged to have asked the soldiers to assault the tenants after they sought to vacate the area out of fear following armed robbery attacks in the estate.

One of the tenants named Ayo demanded a refund of his N1.3m rent in order to vacate the apartment having experienced a robbery attack just days after his tenancy of the house.

Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord play

Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord

 

READ MORE: Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students

However, Majuka Nnamdi Emmanuel refused the request for refund, saying he could only pay him if another tenant occupied the house.

According to reports, the arrogant posturing of the landlord culminated in a heated argument for some time, but little did the tenants know that their landlord had some surprises in store for them.

They only woke up on Sunday to see soldiers around who severely whipped them in the presence of their landlord until one of them reportedly fainted requiring medical attention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Arrested: Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after marathon sex in her office Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after marathon sex in her office
Video: Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly
Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew
Genetic Job Transfer: DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones Genetic Job Transfer DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones
Incredible: US 'miracle' boy wakes up before doctors pull plug on his life support Incredible US 'miracle' boy wakes up before doctors pull plug on his life support
Doctrine: It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of a dead relative - 'Jesus' Doctrine It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of a dead relative - 'Jesus'

Recommended Videos

God Complex: I will become like God in no time - Angel Obinim God Complex I will become like God in no time - Angel Obinim
Entertainment Filla: Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers Entertainment Filla Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Pulse Filla: Sister Debbie reveals when Medikal will finally marry Her Pulse Filla Sister Debbie reveals when Medikal will finally marry Her



Top Articles

1 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down...bullet
2 Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengersbullet
3 Unfortunate Maid arrested for breaking the head of her boss who...bullet
4 Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Swift Intervention Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema...bullet
7 Confession Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones...bullet
8 Doctrine It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of a dead...bullet
9 Directive “From Thursday, any church member without...bullet
10 Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying...bullet

Related Articles

Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after marathon sex in her office
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly
Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew
Genetic Job Transfer DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones
Incredible US 'miracle' boy wakes up before doctors pull plug on his life support
Doctrine It is a sin to bury or touch the corpse of a dead relative - 'Jesus'
Atrocious Wife allegedly kills husband, cuts off his genitals
Confession Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters

Top Videos

1 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come downbullet
2 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
3 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
4 Frightening Lion seizes camera of documentary crewbullet
5 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
6 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used...bullet
7 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping...bullet
8 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
9 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
10 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she...bullet

Filla

Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… -University to female students
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students
Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Wife kills husband, cuts off his genitals
Atrocious Wife allegedly kills husband, cuts off his genitals
Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel