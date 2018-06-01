This is how guy saved fiancée’s phone number, she jilted him

news

A lady on twitter has shared a story of how her friend angrily became single having discovered that her boyfriend she had been dating for eight month had saved her phone number with a demeaning name.

The twitter user named Mel’B Beddings said that her friend met her ex-boyfriend at a supermarket in Enugu, Nigeria when she was waiting for commercial vehicle.

They became friends and eventually started a love relationship which lasted for eight months without much troubles until she discovered one day that the guy had not placed any value on her. He saved her name as ‘shoprite road girl’.

In the twit, Mel’B Beddings said: “That year my friend met a guy in front of shoprite Enugu while she was waiting for a cab.

“They got talking & after a while they started dating.

“After 8 months of serious relationship she saw her number on his phone saved as ‘shoprite road girl’.

“That’s how she became single again.”

This must be a lesson for both men and women. Certain little things that look insignificant to you might be a deal breaker for your partner, and could result in serious problems.