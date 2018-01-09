news

The Tanzanian government has banned some female artists from doing anything close to music and film for a maximum of two years after authorities have determined that their conducts are detrimental to the moral values of the East African country.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the artistes whose ban was announced on Monday include Gigy Money. She has been banned from making, performing or doing anything as far as music and film is concerned for two years.

Another artiste who has suffered the ban is an upcoming Tanzanian singer and actress, Pretty Kind. Her offense was that she shares nude photos on Instagram.

Pretty Kind was also accused of going against the Tanzanian norms by exposing too much skin in her music videos, according to Tuko.co.ke.

She has therefore been ordered to desist from performing, recording or doing anything as far as music and film is concerned for a straight six months.

Tanzania’s assistant minster for Culture, Arts and Sports, Juliana Shonzo who announced the ban, said the decision had been arrived at after a long deliberation on the excessive sharing of indecent photos both on social media and through their music videos.

The decision was made by the ministry in conjunction with BASATA which is the regulatory body in charge of music and arts in Tanzania.