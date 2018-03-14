news

England’s ministry of justice has sacked two prison officers at the country’s HM Prison Send after they had sex with some inmates.

Their dismissal follows The sun’s earlier report in which a conversation between one of the officers and an inmate was published.

It is reported that bisexual, Selvage had sex with Sydnee Offord, 29 when the latter was in prison and sent her nude photos.

Even after Sydnee Offord was released from prison, Selvage who has a boyfriend still kept pestering her for sex.

At one point she sent text messages begging that: "I want to get to know all of you, lips, body, all of it! Well, I got frit didn't I!

"I could get into some serious trouble for my actions.

"When I kissed you the other day I had to pull away.

"It took everything in me but it wasn't the right time. X."

See more of their conversation below:

On the other hand, Stewart King, 47 was also suspended last year for having sex with at least six inmates. At one point he was even seen with one Kerry Vincent, 36, jailed for life in 2002 for murder.