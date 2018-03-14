news

Some members of Kenya’s Parliament including MP for Garissa Town and Majority Leader of the house, Aden Duale have complained to the speaker that a mystery woman on a mission to break their marriages has been sending photos and messages to their phone that are dangerous enough to cause problem to their marriages.

What is not clear is how the said woman came by the phone numbers of the members of parliament, and what she is seeking to achieve by doing what she is alleged to have been doing.

The claim got Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi alarmed after Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, and Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalw also corroborated it.

Junet Mohamed said: “The lady sent me something. I tried to open it and the sounds that came out of it made it difficult to speak in my house. This woman is causing trouble in families.”

Chris Wamalw is also quoted as saying: “If I show you some of the photos I received, you cannot even look with your eyes.”

The speaker then ordered the Parliament's Internal Security Committee to summon police chiefs and mobile service providers to offer some explanations as to how phone numbers of the lawmakers got leaked into the hand of the so-called mystery woman.