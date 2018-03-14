Majority leader of Kenya's parliament said a mystery woman has been sending nude photos and videos to their phones. The claim got Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi alarmed after Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, and Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalw also corroborated it.
What is not clear is how the said woman came by the phone numbers of the members of parliament, and what she is seeking to achieve by doing what she is alleged to have been doing.
Junet Mohamed said: “The lady sent me something. I tried to open it and the sounds that came out of it made it difficult to speak in my house. This woman is causing trouble in families.”
The speaker then ordered the Parliament's Internal Security Committee to summon police chiefs and mobile service providers to offer some explanations as to how phone numbers of the lawmakers got leaked into the hand of the so-called mystery woman.