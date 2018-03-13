Controversial Zodwa Wabantu has gained notoriety in in raunchy dance moves most times without wearing pants.
Her promoter, Lucky Munakampe confirmed the deportation, saying: “I can confirm that Zodwa has been deported back to South Africa by the immigration department.
Asigning reason to the deportation, religious affairs minister of Zambia, Godfridah Sumaili is reported as saying: “Zambia is a Christian nation where morality and ethics have to be followed. We don’t expect a woman to dance without underwear.”
Zodwa may become persona non grata in most conservative African countries if she continues her vulgarism.
Most of contemporary artistes and dancers are under the notion that nudity sells and often times overdo it, but apparently, not every country will countenance that trend.