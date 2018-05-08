Home > Filla >

Doctors told his parents he would not recover and that his organs were a match for five children who needed transplants.

  • Published:
Trenton McKingley play

Trenton McKingley
Trenton McKingley, a 13-year old boy in the United States of America miraculously woke up just after his parents have signed documents to get him off life support.

McKingley, who resides in the US state of Alabama, suffered severe brain trauma after a horrific accident in March.

A car trailer he was riding on flipped over and fell on his head.

But just as his parents have signed all documentations to have his organs donated, he started showing awareness.

His mother, Jennifer Reindl said "Trenton died on the table for 15 minutes, after which doctors told her he would "never be normal again".

Ms Reindl told CBS News that she agreed to sign the organ donation papers when she learned her son's organs could save five other children.

"The next day he was scheduled to have his final brain wave test to call his time of death, but his vitals spiked so they cancelled the test", she disclosed.

Trenton miraculous recovery continues as his mum said: "He has been walking and talking, even reading and doing maths".

He still has nerve pain and seizures, and will need surgery to reconnect half of his skull.

