Home > News > World >

US man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life


In US Man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life

A man in the US state of Kansas who shot dead an Indian immigrant while shouting "get out of my country" was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla -- whose widow Sunayana Dumala is pictured at his funeral in February 2017 -- was shot dead in Kansas in a crime that caused shockwaves around his home country play

Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla -- whose widow Sunayana Dumala is pictured at his funeral in February 2017 -- was shot dead in Kansas in a crime that caused shockwaves around his home country

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man in the US state of Kansas who shot dead an Indian immigrant while shouting "get out of my country" was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Adam Purinton had previously pleaded guilty to the racial slur-filled, drunken attack in February last year at a suburban bar and restaurant in the Midwestern state.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed in the assault in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe. His friend Alok Madasani, also Indian, was injured along with a bystander, Ian Grillot, who tried to intervene.

The 52-year-old Purinton received the maximum punishment for the murder, and two sentences of 165 months each for the attempted murders, the prosecutor's office said.

While Purinton would be eligible for parole in 50 years, he was likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.

He is also facing federal hate crime and firearms charges, which could result in the death penalty. Purinton has pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

Kuchibhotla's widow Sunayana Dumala released a video statement following the sentencing, describing her husband as an immigrant with "dreams for a better future."

"Today's sentencing in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it sends a strong message that hate is never acceptable," Dumala said.

"I have shared Srinu's story to highlight the goodness in him with the hope that others will emulate his life and not that of the man who killed him."

International outrage

Kuchibhotla and Madasani were aviation systems engineers for GPS manufacturer Garmin. Madasani later said the two close friends met regularly at Austin's Bar and Grill.

Witnesses told US media that Purinton screamed racial slurs and shouted "get out of my country!" at the two victims, before opening fire inside the establishment.

He was captured later in the day at another restaurant, where he had allegedly boasted of killing Middle Easterners, according to The Kansas City Star.

He was charged with three counts -- one charge of premeditated first-degree murder and two charges of attempted premeditated fist-degree murder -- and pleaded guilty in March after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

The shooting came a month after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, and ignited international outrage amid concerns of rising racial prejudice following the Republican's divisive election campaign.

With thousands of Indians visiting the United States every year for work or study -- especially high-skilled tech workers via H-1B visas -- the attack triggered shockwaves overseas.

In the weeks after the attack, Indians were concerned that animus against immigrants was on the rise in the US.

Hundreds of mourners marched through the Kansas City suburb in memory of the victim and also honored Grillot. They held a vigil with Hindu, Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh prayers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Honduras: Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals
Suriname: Country halts fishing after deadly attacks Suriname Country halts fishing after deadly attacks
In Canada: Toyota invests Can$1.4 billion in plants In Canada Toyota invests Can$1.4 billion in plants
In Mexico: Last migrants from caravan camp cross US border In Mexico Last migrants from caravan camp cross US border
Philippe Lognonne: One scientist's 30-year quest to get under Mars' skin Philippe Lognonne One scientist's 30-year quest to get under Mars' skin
ETA: Group legacy haunts leftist Basque separatist parties ETA Group legacy haunts leftist Basque separatist parties

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Turkey Pro-Kurdish party says jailed ex-leader Demirtas to run for...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
4 In Nigeria 13 killed as cattle rustlers attack villagebullet
5 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation...bullet
6 In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera in...bullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 In Afghanistan Slain journalists remembered on World Press...bullet
9 Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as...bullet
10 In Turkey Inflation surges again in April ahead of pollsbullet

Related Articles

World Beethoven's 200-year-old 'Fidelio' enters today's prisons
World Writer Zinzi Clemmons accuses Junot Díaz of forcibly kissing her
Trump President says China 'spoiled' by trade wins over US
Opinion Adidas and Kanye West: what did everyone expect?
In Mexico The US border, through the lenses of AFP photographers
In Mexico Last migrants from caravan camp cross US border
Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals
Football US women's defender Dahlkemper warned over acne medication

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's on...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
9 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet

World

A portion of the US-Mexico border fence is covered with images by AFP photographers during the La Frontera exhibit in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
In Mexico The US border, through the lenses of AFP photographers
They may not have the wealth or financial savvy of Warren Buffett, but you will be hard-pressed to find more passionate punters than the silver-haired stock-pickers at Shanghai's curbside investment forum
Shanghai Corner the market: country streetside stock pundits
The insurgency began in 2016, when activists in the anglophone minority stepped up a campaign for greater autonomy
In Cameroon 'Dirty war' ravages country's anglophone region
Celebrations -- and protests -- are planned for Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary in his birth city of Trier, Germany
In Germany Divisions resurface as fetes Marx at 200