New Video “We are in good health, nothing has happened to us,” – Boko Haram 'resurrects'

There have also been declarations by the Nigerian military and the police that Boko Haram has almost lost its footing in Nigeria.

The Islamist militant group, Boko Haram in Nigeria has released a new video to respond to President Buhari’s claim during his new year message that the insurgents had been defeated.

During the message, president Buhari is reported to have said that “Isolated attacks still occur, but even the best-policed countries cannot prevent determined criminals from committing terrible acts of terror.”

There have also been declarations by the Nigerian military and the police that Boko Haram has almost lost its footing in Nigeria.

However, the current leader of the militia group released a new video of recent attacks his members have carried out in certain strategic locations of the country.

In a 31-minute video, Abubakar Shekau said in Hausa language that, “We are in good health and nothing has happened to us.”

He warned that, “Nigerian troops, police and those creating mischief against us can’t do anything against us, and you will gain nothing.”

Abubakar Shekau then reveled that, “We carried out the attacks in Maiduguri, in Gamboru, in Damboa. We carried out all these attacks.”

Boko Haram started in 2009 and has grown to become uncontrollable over the years.

Many a time, the country’s leaders come out to claim they have subdued the militant group, but as it stands now, it is far from clear the true status of Boko Haram and whether there is any end in sight for their activities in Nigeria.

