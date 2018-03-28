Home > Filla >

Attempts by organisers of a wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Tarporley, England to add some beauty and fun to the entire event by making a train owl bear the wedding ring turned a fiasco, after the owl reportedly hit the groomsman out of his chair.

According to UPI.com, one of the groom's three best men landed on the bare floor as a result of the remarkable attack by the owl.

Already, some of the brides men had been waiting at the alter to receive the ring from the owl.

In a video recorded by photographer, Stacey Oliver the best man was struggling to take the ring from the owl’ talon, and to avoid embarrassment, one of the groom’s men reportedly pointed to the bird to probably draw its attention.

However, ostensibly out of anger, the owl flew straight to the man and attacked him until he fell down from his seat.

The BBC quoted photographer, Stacey Oliver as having said: "The owl sees it as a sign to fly to the hand. The owl has just dived in and hit the guy -- who is terrified of birds. [He] fell off his chair.

"I was chuckling that much inside that my stomach was hurting. Everyone was absolutely hysterical."

