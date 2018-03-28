Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot 


Photos Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot 

The photos have since gone viral since their release on social media.

  • Published:
Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot  play

Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Although these maternity photos are artistic, it has got people ‘talking.

The new rave of the moment, maternity photo-shoots, got these couple go raunchy in their photos from their maternity shoot.

Many couples lately are going all out for their shoots and this may be a very tasteful and artistic concept according to some but to others it may just be a little too much as the pictures reveal the expecting mother is barely clothed despite the shimmering body paint.

Couple poses nude play

Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot

 

READ ALSO: Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees

The unidentified couple looked so happy as they posed together and the man who was wearing shorts cradled his wife’s baby bump.

Couple poses nude play

Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 5 places to have sex before you die Relationship Tips 5 places to have sex before you die
Pulse Wedding: Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees Pulse Wedding Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees
Photos: Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony
Relationship Tip: 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction
Money Talks: Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding
For Guys: Why it's unimportant to ask for your girl's body count For Guys Why it's unimportant to ask for your girl's body count

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tips: 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them On Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them On
Lifestyle: 5 Things Happy Couples Should Do Together Once Every Week Lifestyle 5 Things Happy Couples Should Do Together Once Every Week
Relationship Tip: Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend Relationship Tip Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend



Top Articles

1 Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a...bullet
2 Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 places to have sex before you diebullet
4 Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend...bullet
5 Pulse Wedding Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of...bullet
6 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet
7 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
8 Relationship Tips 3 sex positions for men with small penisbullet
9 Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to...bullet
10 Pulse Weddings Photos from Ghana MP's lavish wedding...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 places to have sex before you die
Pulse Wedding Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees
Photos Sports statistician, Thomas Freeman Yeboah gets married in a beautiful ceremony
Relationship Tip 5 ways to tell if it’s real love or just a sexual attraction
Money Talks Some of the world's most powerful people attend Dangote’s daughter’s glamorous wedding
Wedding Tips 5 ways to get a classy wedding gown for cheap
Celebrity Wedding Nana Ama McBrown's stylist just went a different way in his wedding photos
Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship
Relationship Tips 5 places to have sex before you die
Pulse Wedding Check out these beautiful pre-wedding photos of two amputees

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them Onbullet
2 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
3 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
4 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
5 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
6 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without sounding...bullet
7 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
8 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
9 Sarkodie - I'm in Love With You (Feat. Efya)bullet
10 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Berla Mundi
Wedding Tips 5 ways to get a classy wedding gown for cheap
Will a partner cheat again if he does it once?
Opinion Poll Is it OK for your partner to be friends with their ex?
How millennials are communicating wrong in relationships
Relationship Talk How millennials are communicating wrongly in relationships
Groom (Wardrobeyak) and groomsmen
Celebrity Wedding Nana Ama McBrown's stylist just went a different way in his wedding photos