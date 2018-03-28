Home > Filla >

Man loses wife and child to fellow gambler after betting on them


The man only named as Mohsin from India’s Bulandshahr apparently having run out of cash chose to offer his wife and child to one Imran if he won the gamble.

  • Published:
An Indian man lost his child to a fellow gambler and his wife subsequently divorced him after learning that he had betted on her and their child.

The man only named as Mohsin from India’s Bulandshahr apparently having run out of cash chose to offer his wife and child to one Imran if he won the gamble.

The incident, according to the Times of India happened in 2015 and Imran went to Mohsin’s house to carry his wife and child away.

The matter was then reported to the village council members who went into the matter and decided that one of Mohsin’s two children should be given to Imran.

Though Mohsin’s wife was not taken away due to the village council’s intervention, she became furious for losing her child to another man.

She divorced him and found a young man whom she is married to now.

The woman petitioned the CJM court and though the incident happened as far back as 2015, it is now trending following a court order yesterday compelling the police to investigate the matter. 

The police have reportedly delegated a team of officers to mount a search for Mohsin who is now at large.

