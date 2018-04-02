Woman arrested for using rented triplets to beg for alms

news

A con woman was arrested by Nigeria’s Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs for allegedly using rented triplets to beg for alms and was able to make a whopping N104,240.

Chinyere Blessing from Enugu stats was arrested on Thursday at Ring Road following a tipoff.

According to reports by local media in Nigeria, further investigations by the Family Unit, State CID led to the arrest of the actual mothers of two of the children who were lodging in a hotel in Benin state.

Apparently, the fraudulent activity was orchestrated by both the mothers of the children and the suspect, Chinyere Blessing and they would also be paid their share of whatever is gotten at the end of the day.

The arrest of this woman is obviously going to make some people hesitant in giving to beggars, as one is unable to differentiate between genuine beggars and those who have rehearsed the act to fraudulently make money.

Yabaleftonli.ng compiled the views of some social media users regarding the news.

Someone was quoted as having said: “One of the thousand reasons I find it hard to give beggars money.. Like the 2 in my area, those guys will be on the floor hammering beans & bread while I pass gently to hustle with empty belle.. With food in their mouth they’ll still be begging smh!.”

Another also said: “Chai na wa o… why people dey like this na? We dont even know the real beggars on the street anymore.”

“Is this the problem of Nigeria? Rented right? The person rent pikin give am to do bizz, agreed and paid for so why arresting her? Una give her money?” another one also asked.