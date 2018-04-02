Home > Filla >

Bride rides horse to her wedding ground


Unconventional Bride rides horse to her wedding ground

Identified as Rose Nore, the lady was photographed riding the horse with lots of excitement and joy glaring on her face.

A newly wedded woman chose to digress from the normal way of being conveyed to her wedding ground in a convoy of branded cars and rode on a horse back to the venue.

The unconventional event happened on Saturday at the Ecwa church, Tudun Wada, Jos, Plateau State in Nigeria.

According to yabalegtonline.ng, Rose Nore studied Pharmacy at ECWA College of health Technology Kagoro and currently works at the University of Jos.

In the photos that have been making the rounds online she was seated on the horseback dressed in her white wedding gown with a veil on her head.

See more photos below:

