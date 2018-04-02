Bride rides horse to her wedding ground

Identified as Rose Nore, the lady was photographed riding the horse with lots of excitement and joy glaring on her face.
The unconventional event happened on Saturday at the Ecwa church, Tudun Wada, Jos, Plateau State in Nigeria.
Identified as Rose Nore, the lady was photographed riding the horse with lots of excitement and joy glaring on her face.
According to yabalegtonline.ng, Rose Nore studied Pharmacy at ECWA College of health Technology Kagoro and currently works at the University of Jos.
READ MORE: Woman burns grandchild's hands for eating Indomie
See more photos below: