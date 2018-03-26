Home > Filla >

Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay"


Lauren Southern was detained by authorities at Calais when she tried to re-enter the UK on March 13 to meet fellow far-right figures, Martin Sellner and Britanny Pettibone.

The United Kingdom has banned permanently a certain far-right ‘activist’, Lauren Southern from entering the country after she was spotted in a video in February this year distributing leaflets to the public in Luton town centre
which bore the inscription, “Allah is gay”.

At the time, there was public reaction to the action of the Canadian lady with some people saying it was racist and had the tendency to spark racial upheaval and disturb the peace of society.

Metro.co.uk reported that Lauren Southern was detained by authorities at Calais when she tried to re-enter the UK on March 13 to meet fellow far-right figures, Martin Sellner and Britanny Pettibone.

She was detained under the Terrorism act with the claim that she was “a threat to the fundamental interests of society and public policy of the United Kingdom”.

In her attempt to respond to the ban by the UK’s Home Office, Lauren Southern made a YouTube video in which she criticised the sanction, describing it as hypocritical.

She asked: “Why is it racist to say Allah is gay but not racist to say Jesus is gay?

“Why does (sic) the rights of Muslims to be homophobic trump the rights of gay people to have their self-expression?”

She ended by advising the United Kingdom to begin to “have a conversation about this before they’re no longer able to have a conversation at all”.

