Has Zoe's ghana Kitchen made the love for Ghanaian food more?

Zoe's Ghana Kitchen Cookbook

Catering/cookbook

Social media has also increased appreciation for food all over the world. Food photography is food porn (the love of food). Asking if Zoe’s Kitchen Cookbook has made the love for Ghanaian food more, is a call for a nothing other than a confirmatory appraisal.

With little connection to her roots on her father’s side, Zoe found solace in food. Reconnecting with her Ghanaian roots through the art of cookery. Zoe a southern London-born of Ghanaian and Irish bequest is sharing her passion for the good food with the world. And oh boy, aren’t we so glad for that? Especially her urban cookbook full of tactfully combined recipes.

Zoe’s kitchen features Ghanaian food rejigged for the modern kitchen and more exotic palettes. Looking through her menu, I can say her star ingredient is peanuts….peanut butter stew, peanut butter soup, peanut butter sauce, peanut butter dips. Amazing right?! And who would have thought that groundnut soup which is always prepared by our grandmothers and mothers has so many interesting side. Not to talk of her kelewele, these are succulent sweet plantains, coated cinnamon, deep fried in oil and served with a sprinkle with roasted whole peanuts. Oh and wait for it…she also makes chinghinga, with all the spices including the groundnut based Amelia Khebab spiced pepper…yummzy.

Other foods highlighting our Ghanaian-ness on her menu includes spicy Ghana jollof, which could come with a bowl of spicy grilled lamb chops or a piece of jollof chicken and some shito to go with it; some Bambara beans stew/ red red with tatale is also a must have and all those savory Ghanaian desserts. Our bofrot with an added twist paired with strawberry jam or clotted cream.

Or you can try a bag of crunchy delightful sweet chin chin dusted with cinnamon. Another amazing dish on the menu that I can’t seem to let go, is their crunchy Okro fries! All these and more Ghanaian recipes with an exotic twist has been included in The Zoe Ghana Kitchen Cookbook.

Don’t worry about going thirsty whilst enjoying your meal. Sobolo is served alongside Ghanaian and Nigerian beers. I know this bring memories if home but isn’t that why we long to have all those wonderful pieces of home with us.

Have you heard of the saying that, “we eat with our eyes?” And that’s just what you get at the pop-up would have fully appreciated your meal. Your meal is sure to be artfully decorated and presented to you. This is unlike your regular restaurants so please don’t expect linens, lined seats or personal waiters for every table. The atmosphere has a rustic feel to it adding to the overall ambience of eating from tin bowls and cutlery. Mini tin buckets, bowls and plates with a clean rustic appearance. Talk about mixing the west with the African.

Her small pop-up restaurants are run either by her or her sister, Natalie. With the help of a waiter/waitress or two, it’s such a wonder they can provide such superb service. Its open kitchen gives it a homely feeling and a delight to watch your meals being prepared too. Hold lively, wholesome conversations with Zoe the Chef whilst she whips up your meal so fast, that she would have you eating even before you realize it.

Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen is definitely putting Ghana food on the map. Although it might not go well with local palettes. But there have been some appreciative reviews on the food form both Ghanaians and foreigners. Adding a cookbook is positively a plus. Copies are available in both e-Books and hardcopies. Going for $11.85 on kindle and $20.39 for hardcovers.

