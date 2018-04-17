news

ITEM REVIEWED

Royce Ghana Bitter

REVIEW TYPE

Food (dessert)

REVIEW

Nama Chocolate “Ghana Bitter” is a delicious dark chocolate from Royce’ chocolates full of chocolaty goodness and calories. It’s called “Ghana Bitter” because the purest and finest of cocoa beans are exported. Then made into the smoothest dark chocolate ever using a blend of Japanese ingredients and style.

Chocolate is the most common and acceptable gift ever. When in doubt get chocolate, when in pain get chocolate and when in happiness, get chocolat. As for the health myths surrounding chocolate, there are a lot. Some believable, others quite ridiculous.

READ ALSO: How fast and effective is ahonya delivery?

So chocolate is made basically from roasted cocoa beans/cacao seeds. Which means it’s high in a substance called cocoa flavonoids. These substances promotes cardiovascular health and facilitates blood flow to the brain. But as a sweet, it contains added fat, sugar, milk and other ingredients. This is what cause all those negative effects from chocolate.

First let’s look at the contents of our Royce Ghana bitter chocolate. It contains, cocoa butter, cocoa powder; fresh cream, whole milk powder, skim milk powder, lactose; soy lecithin, cocoa mass and artificial flavour. It also contains 13g of fat out of which 7g saturates. Including 7g of sugar and 2g of protein. These proportions are based on a serving size of 5 pieces (31g) but a packet actually contains 21 pieces (130.2g) of chocolate per pack.

So if you finish a whole packet of Royce Ghana Bitter chocolate, you would have consumed 672 calories. Wow--sounds like a lot right but averagely the recommended daily intake is about 2,000 for women and 2,500 for men. Don’t start rejoicing just yet, we have more calculations to do. So take for instance you enjoy a cup of rice (158g) and which contains about 206 calories for lunch. With a bowl of beef stew that goes for about 250 calories per 100g. So for lunch you have already consumed 456 calories, which means you have 1,544 left for the rest of the day. Consuming a whole packet of chocolate, would leave you with 872 calories to share between breakfast and lunch supposing you had the chocolate for snack. Which means you are probably stretched thin for the rest of the day.

READ ALSO: AreThe Beautyful Ones Yet Born?

Now let’s talk about cheerful matters, after you are done worrying about all the weight gain. Take a look at reasons why all those calories are worth it. Personally, mine to go cheat snacks are chocolates. After all the stress I go through, chocolates are my best cure for all that. So I got really curious as to why I feel all giddy and relaxed after a bar. Organically, chocolates contain a lot of natural occurring chemicals, I call them the ‘feel good chem’s’. Dopamine, one of them, gives one a feeling which can be similar to being ‘high’…no need to get on the bad side of the law for being ‘high’ (so that explains all the giddy sensations).

I know we all love chocolates and our pets too, but please don’t give any to your dogs. Remember I told you about how chocolates contain a lot of chemicals. Well, this includes a toxin ‘Theobromine’, which occurs naturally. But its effects is proportional to how big your dog is, the quantity of chocolate and the kind of chocolate. This toxin also affects humans but we easily metabolize it so it passes out of our systems quickly. But dogs are much slower and this cause a build-up in their bodies.

READ ALSO: Shypmate Ghana review: How effective is shopping from the U.S?

RATING

Royce Ghana Bitter chocolate gives all the benefits that dark rich chocolate has to offer. Comparing it to other brands it’s a bit on the safer side. But who cares about all these counting calories and stuff. And by the way, you only gain weight when u consume more calories than you burn. So if you are thinking of hitting the treadmill soon enough, have yourself some chocolate and thank me later.

CREATED BY

Made in Hokkaido